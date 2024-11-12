Industrial hubs at Palasa, Tekkali still on paper

Srikakulam: Proposed industrial hubs at Tekkali and Palasa revenue division headquarters are still on paper.

At Tekkali and its surrounding areas, granite quarries and its polishing units and at Palasa, cashew crop is being cultivated and its processing units are located around the region.

With an aim to promote industrial units at Tekkali and Palasa, revenue officials identified lands at different locations in Tekkali and Palasa areas earlier.

At that time, officials of all the departments concerned announced that these industrial hubs will be helpful to entrepreneurs to establish granite and cashew related units at these two areas.

But after the State bifurcation, the successive governments did not concentrate on these hubs properly and as a result proposals have remained on papers till today.

Even the officials of the departments of revenue and industries are saying that the previous proposals were almost closed with no orders or directions from the government so far for their revival.

Actually, government lands available at these two revenue division headquarters Palasa and Tekkali need to be inspected again and surveys conducted to demarcate the lands for the purpose of industrial hubs.