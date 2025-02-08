Live
INFINITUS at SRM unleashes creativity, innovation
As many as 800 students from 15 national universities are participating in the three-day festival.
Neerukonda(Guntur district): Vice-president of Volvo Group Kishan Sreenath attended as the chief guest along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Director (Student Affairs) Anil Kumar Nigam, Chief Club Advisor Dr Sujith Kalluri and student council president BVS Laksman at the inauguration of INFINITUS-2025 at SRM-AP here on Friday.
As many as 800 students from 15 national universities are participating in the three-day festival.
Kishan Sreenath, commending the ethos behind INFINITUS ’25 highlighted the importance of problem statements in hackathons and their crucial role in advancing technology. The HACK SRM Challenge was the standout event with 22 hours of nonstop hacking, six tracks, a grand prize pool of Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 60,000.
Navacharak bagged 1st prize, followed by Pinterest Gillies in the Hack SRM Challenge, winning prize money of Rs 60,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. The winners of the techno expo—Mohammad Hussain, Yella Reddy, Sai Kumar and Charmi bagged the prize money of Rs 10,000 each.
Pasupuleti Yesu Babu, Pakki Rajesh, and Vangara Hari Mani Swaroop won the prize for their project titled—Voice and Gesture-controlled Wheelchair with Slope Detection.