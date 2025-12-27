Crime rates declined, policing efficiency improved in ‘25: Police

Gadwal: The District Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao on Friday released the Annual Police Report 2025 in a press meet held in the morning at the district police office.

The latest comparative crime and policing performance data for 2024 and 2025 revealed a mixed but largely progressive picture of law and order, highlighting improved efficiency in policing, crime detection, and judicial outcomes, while also pointing to areas that require focused attention.

According to official statistics from the Police Reception Centre and Petition Management System (PMS), the total number of petitions received decreased from 6,359 in 2024 to 5,270 in 2025, registering a 17 per cent decline. Similarly, the number of FIRs registered fell by 11 per cent, from 2,703 to 2,410, indicating a reduction in reported criminal incidents and improved preventive measures.

Emergency response services also showed improvement. Dial 100 calls increased marginally from 9,665 in 2024 to 10,032 in 2025, reflecting greater public reliance on police services. Importantly, the average response time improved from 4 minutes to 5 minutes, marking a 25 per cent enhancement in emergency handling efficiency.

Grave Crimes and Preventive Measures

Data on grave crimes show an overall marginal decline of 3 per cent, with total cases reducing from 72 in 2024 to 70 in 2025.

While murders declined by 25 per cent, certain serious offences such as culpable homicide, rape, theft, and dacoity showed an increase. Crimes like robbery and dowry deaths remained unchanged.

Police officials stated that special monitoring and targeted operations are being strengthened to address the rise in select offences.

Preventive policing saw a sharp increase in activity. Bind-over cases rose by 86 per cent, from 233 to 434, while the number of persons bound over surged by 142.7 per cent, reflecting a strong emphasis on crime prevention and maintenance of public order. Missing cases showed a positive trend, with reported cases declining from 198 in 2024 to 177 in 2025. A significant proportion of cases were successfully traced in both years, underlining effective follow-up mechanisms. Crimes against women remained nearly constant overall, with 117 cases reported in 2024 and 118 in 2025. While harassment, kidnapping, and eve-teasing cases declined, incidents of rape and murder of women showed an increase, raising concerns and prompting calls for intensified vigilance and fast-track investigations.

Road accident cases decreased slightly from 207 to 204; however, fatalities rose marginally from 133 to 135, and injuries increased by nearly 16 per cent.

Authorities emphasized the need for stricter traffic enforcement and public awareness campaigns.

Cases reported dropped by 31.3 per cent, from 351 in 2024 to 241 in 2025. Detection rates improved sharply from 45 per cent to 76 per cent, while property recovery value increased substantially, demonstrating enhanced investigative effectiveness. Conviction rates increased from 39 per cent in 2024 to 45 per cent in 2025. Courts disposed of 1,943 cases in 2025 compared to 1,581 in 2024. Lok Adalaths played a crucial role, disposing of 815 cases in 2025, while petty cases disposed of nearly doubled from 11,364 to 22,426.

Overall, the data reflects improved policing efficiency, stronger preventive action, better crime detection, and enhanced judicial coordination in 2025. While the decline in overall crime and improved conviction rates are encouraging, the increase in select serious crimes and road fatalities highlights the need for sustained vigilance and targeted interventions.