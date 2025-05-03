Initiate steps for preventing anti social activities: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has urged the police to initiate steps for pre-venting anti social activities at TIDCO house complexs in Akkacheruvupadu village.

In the wake of allegations over antisocial activities witnessing at Tidco house complexs, the MLA along with his brother and TDP incharge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and party leaders visited the Ak-kacheruvupadu village of nellore rural mandal on Friday.

On this occassion locals reported the MLA that they are feeling insecure following culprits are creating panic by resorting antisocial activities.

They alleged that police least bothered over the issue despite sev-eral appeals from the people.

Responding to the plea the MLA urged the police to restore normalcy by look in to the matter as the coli-ation government giving top priority for safeguarding the people living in Tidco houses.

On this occassion the MLA appealed the people to go-ahead as one family irrespective of cast and creed in the interest of avoiding such unwanted situation prevailing from the law breakers.

The MLA also assured that he would ensure for addressing the issues like installation of bores, lights, drainage in the village.

Party Cluster incharge M. Raghu, party leaders B. Manjula, P. Masthan Naidu, K. Haribabu and others were present.