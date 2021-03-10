Inscription of Devaraya II found at Motupalli

Chirala: A Telugu inscription, issued by the Vijayanagara emperor Devaraya II, who ruled the Telugu region from Hampi Vijayanagara between 1424 and 1446 AD, was found at Motupalli in Chinaganjam mandal, an ancient port town in Prakasam district.

Dr Emani Siva Nagireddy, an archaeologist and CEO of the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, found the damaged inscription engraved on a black granite stone. He said that the inscription, which is in Telugu script and language, explains the donation of some gold coins towards the expenses in burning a perpetual lamp at a local temple, by Devaraya Odeya, also known as Devaraya II.

Dr Reddy opined that the donation must have been made to Prasanna Kesava temple, which is now known as the Kodandarama Swamy temple. He also informed that there are three more inscriptions found inside the Veerabhadra temple located at a distance from the newly found inscription and they record the assurance of life and goods of the sea traders issued by the Ganapati Deva of Kakatiya, Anapotha Reddy of Reddys and Devaraya of Vijayanagara dynasties.

Nagireddy added that the new inscription, which was found on the roadside opposite the Kodandarama Swamy temple bears historical significance and advised the authorities to shift it to inside of the temple for safety and security.

Dr Jyothi Chandramouli, an Addanki based historian and Ronda DasarathaRamireddy, secretary of Motupalli Heritage Society also participated in the explorations.