News

Institutions weakened under coalition rule: Jagan

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 9:06 AM IST
Tadepalli: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that state institutions have weakened under the coalition government and claimed the administration has failed to deliver benefits to any section of society.

Speaking to YSRCP local body representatives and party workers from the Eluru Assembly constituency at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that public dissatisfaction with the government is growing.

He emphasised that YSRCP continues to support students, farmers, youth and women, who he said are facing significant hardships. He urged party members to maintain unity and strengthen their efforts in addressing public concerns.

Reddy asserted that many households believe conditions were better during his tenure, citing timely implementation of welfare schemes, fulfilment of promises and regular financial assistance. In contrast, he accused the current government of failing to honour its commitments and eroding public trust.

He highlighted challenges in key sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order. According to him, fee reimbursement and student welfare dues remain pending, government schools have deteriorated, and the Aarogyasri health scheme has weakened.

He further claimed that farmers have been denied necessary support and that policing has collapsed across the state. Emergency services such as 108 and 104, he said, have become ineffective.

He announced plans to hold weekly meetings with party workers from one Assembly constituency at a time and indicated he would launch another padayatra in about 18 months. He pledged to remain among the people to address their issues and called on party cadres to strengthen YSRCP in Eluru.

