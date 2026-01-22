Maoist posters found in Muniguda

Muniguda: Maoist posters were reportedly found in Muniguda, causing concern among local residents and prompting heightened vigilance by the administration.

According to sources, posters carrying Maoist slogans were noticed tied along roadside bushes in a forest-adjacent area under Muniguda police limits. The posters are suspected to have been put up during late night hours. On receiving information, police and security personnel visited the site and removed the posters.

Officials said the posters appeared to be aimed at spreading fear and propaganda among the villagers. No untoward incident has been reported in connection with the incident so far.

Security agencies have intensified patrolling in sensitive and interior areas as a precautionary measure. The administration has also appealed to the public to immediately inform the police if any suspicious activity or material is noticed.Police officials said efforts are underway to identify those involved in putting up the posters. Further investigation is in progress.