  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Inter hall-tickets released

AP Inter Hall tickets 2021
x

AP Inter exams 2021: Candidates can download Hall tickets from today evening

Highlights

All Intermediate second-year students enrolled in the MPC and BiPC streams are informed that the practical hall tickets are now available.

Guntur: All Intermediate second-year students enrolled in the MPC and BiPC streams are informed that the practical hall tickets are now available. Students can access their hall tickets through their college login or the public website at https://bie.ap.gov.in.

Krithika Shukla, Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, announced that students can download their hall tickets by providing either their previous hall ticket number, the IPE March 2025 hall ticket number, or their Aadhaar number along with their date of birth.

Additionally, students can download their hall tickets via Mana Mithra, Government of AP, by sending a message to the WhatsApp number 95552300009. To do this, select the Education Services option and enter the required information: previous hall ticket number, IPE March 2025 hall ticket number, Aadhaar number, or date of birth.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick