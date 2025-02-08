Inter hall-tickets released

Guntur: All Intermediate second-year students enrolled in the MPC and BiPC streams are informed that the practical hall tickets are now available. Students can access their hall tickets through their college login or the public website at https://bie.ap.gov.in.

Krithika Shukla, Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, announced that students can download their hall tickets by providing either their previous hall ticket number, the IPE March 2025 hall ticket number, or their Aadhaar number along with their date of birth.

Additionally, students can download their hall tickets via Mana Mithra, Government of AP, by sending a message to the WhatsApp number 95552300009. To do this, select the Education Services option and enter the required information: previous hall ticket number, IPE March 2025 hall ticket number, Aadhaar number, or date of birth.