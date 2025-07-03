IPS officer Kaushal denies misinformation on his resignation

Vijayawada: IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal, currently serving at the DGP office, clarified that he has voluntarily resigned from the Indian Police Service after deep personal reflection. He said the decision was made purely on personal grounds, in alignment with his long-term aspirations and the wishes of his family.

Kaushal strongly refuted reports suggesting any external pressure or harassment behind his resignation, calling them “unfounded and misleading.” He asserted that his decision was made with a clear mind and full conviction, and was entirely independent and voluntary.

Describing his service in the IPS as the most enriching and fulfilling experience of his life, Kaushal said his tenure in Andhra Pradesh had been a privilege. “I have always regarded this state as my home and will carry its people in my heart with enduring pride and affection,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, his senior officers, colleagues, juniors, and the people he served, acknowledging their trust and support throughout his career.