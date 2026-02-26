IRCTC Launches Special Pilgrimage Trains for Telugu States

Tirupati: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced special tourist trains for pilgrims undertaking religious journeys. Announcing at a media conference, IRCTC Area Manager Mr N. Ashok Kumar stated that four pilgrimage packages would operate for residents of the Telugu states via the “Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train,” starting from Hyderabad between 21 March and 3 June.

He provided detailed information about each package.

*1. Divya Dakshina Yatra with Jyotirlinga (SCZBG53–58)*

Destinations include Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, and Thanjavur. Travel is scheduled from 21-28 March and 24-31 May 2026. Ticket prices range from ₹14,700 in sleeper class to ₹28,700 in 2 AC. Boarding stations include Secunderabad, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.

*2. Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra (SCZBG55)*

Destinations cover Ujjain, Dwarka, Somnath, Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad. Scheduled from 14-24 April, ticket prices range from ₹17,600 to ₹34,600. Boarding points include Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, and Purna.

*3. Ayodhya – Kashi – Baidyanath Dham Darshan (SCZBG56–59)*

This package visits Puri, Konark, Baidyanath Dham, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, departing 28 April – 5 May and 3-12 June 2026. Prices vary from ₹16,700 to ₹34,100. Boarding stations include Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, and others.

*4. Haridwar – Mata Vaishno Devi – Rishikesh Yatra (SCZBG57)*

Scheduled from 12-21 May, this journey covers Mathura, Vrindavan, Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Ticket costs range from ₹16,500 to ₹33,400, with boarding points including Secunderabad, Jangaon, Kazipet, and Nagpur.

*Facilities and Booking*

The packages include train travel, bus transfers, hotel stays, all meals, bottled water, guided sightseeing, and free travel insurance. Transport from stations to temples is free. Each train can host approximately 705 passengers, with dedicated coordinators and security arrangements for safety.

Booking details are available via phone at 9281495853 and 8287932313. Further information can be found at [www.irctctourism.com](http://www.irctctourism.com). IRCTC officials expressed their commitment to promoting religious tourism through these special journeys.