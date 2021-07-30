IRCTC opens booking for Mahalaya Pind Daan special trains

Ongole: South Central Railway has opened booking for the Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan Special Yatra and two other pilgrimage special tourist trains with tour packages, informed the officials of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) here on Thursday.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, explained the details of the packages,IRCTC's deputy GM for Tourism DSGP Kishore, Area Manager at Vijayawada T Murali Krishna, Ongole railway station master D Yesudanam explained the details of the packages. Kishore informed that they have scheduled Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan Special Yatra, Uttar Bharat Yatra, and Dakshin Bharat Yatra in the coming months.

He explained that the 11 days and 10 nights Uttar Bharat Yatra special train will start from Renigunta on the morning of August 27 with an option for passengers to board at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad and Kazipet to visit Agra, Mathura, Vaishnodevi, Amritsar, Haridwar and Delhi.

He said that they charge Rs 10,400 per head for the journey in standard sleeper class and Rs 17,330 per head for the journey in comfort AC 3 tier. He said this is the cheapest per person per day package the IRCTC is offering.

Kishore also said that they have scheduled 7 days and 6 nights Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan Special tour to cover Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gaya to start from Secunderabad on September 25.

The passengers can board the train at Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the 7 days and 6 nights Dakshin Bharat Yatra, which is scheduled to start from Secunderabad on October 19, will cover Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Mahabalipuram and Kanchipuram allowing the passengers to board anywhere at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta.

He said that the standard package costs Rs 6,620 per person while the AC 3 tier package costs Rs 11,030 for both the tours.