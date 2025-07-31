It’s not my money, argues Raj Kasireddy

Vijayawada: Kasireddy Raja Shekhar Reddy, the prime accused in the liquor scam case filed by the CID, has denied any connection to the Rs 11 crore seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from a farmhouse in Shamshabad in Telangana.

In an affidavit submitted to the 3rd additional district and sessions court and special court for ACB cases here, Reddy claimed the case is being manipulated to obstruct his efforts to secure bail.

Currently held at Vijayawada district jail since his judicial remand on April 22, 2025, Raja Shekhar Reddy stated that a charge sheet in his case was filed on July 19, 2025. He alleges that as he was preparing to file a regular bail petition, the prosecution began targeting him with false allegations.

In his sworn statement, Reddy asserted that linking him to the Rs 11 crore seizure from Sulochana Farms, reportedly owned by Theegala Bali Reddy in Kacharam village, is “an utter falsehood and lie.” He accused the prosecution of pursuing a “mala fide” agenda.

Reddy clarified that his only connection to the Reddy family is through his wife, who holds a minor stake in Aret hospital, operated by Theegala Vijayender Reddy, son of Bali Reddy. ”Except that, I have no connection or relationship with that business group,” the affidavit stated.

He further refuted any involvement in the financial trail, calling the allegation that the seized money belongs to him baseless. ”The allegation is only to bleak my chances of getting bail,” he submitted to the court.