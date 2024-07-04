Jagan Mohan: A businessman-turned-politician

Tirupati : Success has become the synonym for the newly elected Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan Naidu. Though he stopped his education at 6th standard itself, it did not prevent him from emerging as a successful businessman.

Fortune favoured him even in politics and he could win the Chittoor Assembly seat in his first attempt itself by defeating YSRCP candidate by over 14,600 votes majority.

Immediately after the announcement of his candidature by the TDP, he met other senior leaders in Chittoor including former MLA CK Babu and sought their support. That way he created a positive impact in the constituency towards himself.

He was born and brought up in the constituency itself. He left for Bengaluru to start his career in real estate business where he tasted instant success and could earn crores of rupees. When he decided to try his luck in the Assembly elections, Jagan Mohan bought the house of BJP MP CM Ramesh in Chittoor showing his commitment towards the constituency and to send a message to the electorate that he will be available to them always.

The 41-year-old Chittoor MLA was also doing social service activities for the past seven years through a trust and earned good name through these services. Through his construction companies in Bengaluru he has provided employment opportunities to about 5,000 people both directly and indirectly while most of them are from Chittoor district.

He felt that there was much to do in the constituency now as several issues were unresolved there. He wants to focus on the pending issues urgently besides attending to the immediate task of solving the mosquito menace, drinking water problems among other things.