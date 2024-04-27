Jagan Unveils YSRCP manifesto for 2024 elections, here are some highlights

In a significant development, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showcased his administration's commitment to progress and welfare by releasing the 2024 manifesto, outlining key initiatives and enhancements to existing schemes in a concise two-page document. The manifesto offers a glimpse into the government's ambitious plans aimed at uplifting various sectors and communities across the state.

Among the notable promises made in the manifesto are:

- A pledge to raise the Amma Vodi scheme amount from the current Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 17,000, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to supporting vulnerable sections of society.

- Incremental increases in pension amounts, with a planned raise from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,500 in two installments, providing additional financial security for pensioners.

- Enhancements to farmer insurance coverage, with the proposed increase to Rs. 16,000 from the current Rs. 13,500, aiming to bolster agricultural resilience and livelihoods.

- Continuation of successful schemes such as Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham, and EBC Nestam to ensure sustained support for various beneficiary groups.

- Introduction of a unique provision for the formation of separate panchayats in villages with a significant SC population and a minimum of 500 houses, promoting inclusive governance and representation.

Furthermore, the manifesto underscores a strong emphasis on youth empowerment through the establishment of skill hubs in 175 constituencies, alongside the establishment of a Skill University in Tirupati to nurture talent and foster economic growth.

Key infrastructure projects, including the expedited completion of the Polavaram project, construction of harbors and airports, and the establishment of Heart and Cancer Care Centers across the state, highlight the government's commitment to comprehensive development and healthcare delivery.

The manifesto also reaffirms the government's dedication to social welfare programs such as Jagananna chedodu for marginalized communities, free electricity for SC and ST colonies, and financial assistance for the education of government employees' children.