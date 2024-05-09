Focus on Sumit Antil as Indian para-athletes gear up for World Para-Athletics World Championships in Kobe

New Delhi: The Indian contingent comprising 33 athletes is all set to embark on a journey to the 2024 World Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe, Japan, as they prepare to showcase their prowess on the global stage. A total of 40 athletes, 32 men and 8 women, are participating in this edition which is to be held between May 17 to 24.

In the previous edition of the World Championships in Paris, India secured a commendable tally of nine medals, including three gold.

Looking ahead to Kobe 2024, the Indian team aims to surpass this achievement with a target of 13-14 medals. The athletes have undergone rigorous training and have received unparalleled support to enhance their performance. Positive results are expected from proven champions like Sumit Antil, Sachin Khilari, Simran Sharma and others.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Devendra Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), expressed his optimism and dedication towards the team's goals.

"Our objective is clear: to exceed our previous achievements and bring home more medals than ever before. The hard work of our coaches and players, coupled with the unwavering support from the association officials, has fueled our ambitions for success," he said.

Jhajharia, who himself has a remarkable sporting journey, added, "I vividly remember winning India's first gold medal in the 2013 World Championships in France. Now, as President, I am committed to ensuring our athletes receive the best support to excel not only in Kobe but also as we look ahead to the Paralympics in Paris 2024."

Sumit Antil, the current world record holder in javelin throw, is excited about the upcoming event. “It is Olympic year, and every competition is very important. All athletes are excited. Everyone is happy with their training, and we hope to do well as contingent," said Antil.