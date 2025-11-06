Jagan’s misrule still hindering state’s progress, alleges BJP

Vijayawada: BJP Jammalamadugu MLA Ch Adinarayana Reddy launched a scathing attack on YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, accusing him of corruption and misgovernance that is still hindering the development of the state. He also outlined the BJP’s vision for the state should the party come to power.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office here, Adinarayana Reddy denounced the YSRCP leadership, stating the BJP would “put a super check on Jagan” and expose those responsible for alleged crimes.

He reiterated allegations linking Jagan and his associates to the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy and called for the case to be transferred to the CBI to ensure the real perpetrators are brought to justice.

He said that false narratives had been spread, implicating him, B Tech Ravi, and others, while questioning whether the real culprits were trying to frame them.

Reddy also accused the previous YSRCP government of irregularities in liquor deals and alleged that several YSRCP leaders, including Y S Avinash Reddy, could face arrest.

He criticised the former chief minister for building palatial homes for the wealthy instead of housing for the poor and said the state budget was “not an inexhaustible resource” and “not a Kalpataru.”

Highlighting the BJP’s development agenda, Reddy promised faster progress under a coalition government, including the completion of the Amaravati and Polavaram projects, expansion of irrigation through the Poornodaya Project, and improvement of airport and railway infrastructure.

He noted that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for panchayats and made substantial allocations for housing and irrigation, assuring that the funds would be used for public welfare.

Framing the upcoming local body elections as a fight for “culture and tradition,” Reddy urged voters to “recognise the facts” and reject the YSRCP.

BJP SC Morcha state president Panatha Suresh was also present at the press meet.