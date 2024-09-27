Jagan’s proposed Tirumala trek triggers tension

Tirupati: The proposed visit of YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy by trekking to Tirumala on Saturday has raised political heat in the state. The TTD authorities as well as the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders are sticking to their guns that Jagan should declare his faith before entering the hill shrine.

According to GO 311 issued in 1990 by the Endowments department, foreigners and non-Hindus should declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to have a darshan of the presiding deity before they start trekking. In the last five years, since Jagan was in power and as the TTD was being governed by his close relative Y V Subba Reddy as chairman of the trust, no official had objected to the entry of Jagan without giving any declaration.



BJP leader Madhavi Latha, who reached Tirupati on Thursday, told the media that they will not allow Jagan to step into Tirumala unless he signs the declaration. She also demanded that Jagan should make public the reports of 18 tankers of ghee which he claimed were rejected during the YSRCP regime. She said she would offer her apology to Lord Venkateswara for the sacrilege that had been committed by the YSRCP and would pray he should punish the guilty. The BJP and Jana Sena activists said they would allow Jagan to trek only if he signs the declaration and gets his head tonsured and apologise for the “sin” he had committed when in power.



BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinkar said Jagan should tender an apology for the alleged atrocities committed against temples during his regime. TDP spokesperson Jyoshna Tirunagari said Jagan Reddy will not be allowed to visit the deity if he does not sign the declaration. No one can violate the rules, she added.

In view of the mounting tension, the police invoked the Police Act 30 till October 25. According to the Act, no processions, rallies or public meetings can be held in the district without obtaining prior permission of the police. Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu said so far no party had sought any permission for holding any meeting or rally.