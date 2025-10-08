Jagan’s visit to govt medical college becomes controversial

Visakhapatnam: The scheduled visit of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to government medical college at Narsipatnam on October 9 is becoming controversial.

Even as the police are mentioning that permission was not given to Jagan to travel via road for safety reasons, the YSRCP leaders, however, asserted that the YSRCP chief would certainly visit the medical college. “We did not ask permission but requested security,” former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath stated.

He expressed wonder over how the permission for travelling via road was denied. “The police are trying their best to halt Jagan Mohan Reddy’s schedule citing security reasons and ensuing ICC Women’s World Cup tournament. We have our own fears over Jagan Mohan Reddy’s security and the police should take care of it,” Amarnath said, adding that if there are any security lapses, the YSRCP workers would provide security for the party chief.

In the meantime, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said in view of security, the police denied permission to YSRCP chief for road travel from Vizag airport to Makavarapalem in Narsipatnam. “There is a scope for choking along a 63-km road stretch covering the national highway along the route. There is also a possibility of disruption of essential and emergency services. Keeping these in view, the road travel has been denied as a huge police deployment is required for it and it is highly impossible in such a short notice. We need to ensure that the recent incident that happened at Karur in Tamil Nadu during actor-politician Vijay’s public meeting should not be repeated,” the SP asserted.

Thousands of crowd mobilisation from Lankelapalem, Thallapalem, Kothuru junction, E Marripalem, DIET College Centre are expected during Jagan’s visit, the SP informed.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that extensive security arrangements have been made for the ICC Women’s World Cup on October 9. A large deployment of police personnel would focus on traffic streamlining and security arrangements. Keeping the security aspects in view, the City Police Commissioner informed that permitting a convoy would lead to severe traffic disruption and cause risk.

Owing to security concerns, the police allowed an aerial route for the former Chief Minister’s visit to Narsipatnam.