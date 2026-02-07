'Trap deal': Cong MPs protest against govt in Parl complex

MPs from the Congress and some other Opposition parties staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Friday over the trade agreement with the US, the controversy surrounding former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, and the suspension of eight MPs.

After the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on Monday, the opposition MPs gathered near the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans such as "Dictatorship will not be tolerated," "Narendra, surrender," and "Stop murdering democracy."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the MPs suspended for the remainder of the current Budget session of Parliament, and several other MPs participated in the protest.

They also held a large banner that read "Trap Deal," referring to the India-US trade agreement.

While leaving the Parliament House complex, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi and told reporters, "jo uchit samjho woh karo".

Gandhi had on Wednesday cited Naravane's unreleased memoir to claim that Prime Minister Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general.