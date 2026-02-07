Air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 220

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 220.

The India Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature remained at 9.1 degrees Celsius, which was 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal. On the weather front, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Palam logged a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while the Ridge logged 25.1 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.0 degrees Celsius above normal.