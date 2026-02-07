  1. Home
Air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 220

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 11:09 AM IST
Air quality remains poor, AQI at 220
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 220.

The India Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature remained at 9.1 degrees Celsius, which was 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal. On the weather front, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Palam logged a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while the Ridge logged 25.1 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.0 degrees Celsius above normal.

Delhi Weather UpdatePoor Air Quality in DelhiAQI at 220 CategoryIndia Meteorological Department ReportTemperature Variations Across Delhi
District police sports and games meet-2025 inaugurated

District police sports and games meet-2025 inaugurated

