Jana Sena activists stage stir to close pub near Pawan Kalyan’s house

Hyderabad: Jana Sena activists in large number staged a protest holding placards at Jubilee Hills here on Friday, demanding closure of Tabula Rasa pub near the residence of Tollywood actor and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan. Tense situation prevailed for some time when cops tried to disperse them.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police made it clear that no recce was conducted at the house of Pawan Kalyan. "An altercation broke out between security personnel of actor and three youngsters when later stopped their car near Pawan Kalyan's house in an inebriated condition," a police official said and added that notices were served to Aditya Vijay, Vinod and Sai Krishna, who were in the car.