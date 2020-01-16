Jana Sena-BJP to meet today to come to an understanding of working together

It's all set for Jana Sena and BJP leaders meet to be held in Vijayawada today. It is reported that both parties would come to an understanding to fight together on public issues. Pawan Kalyan, who recently met with BJP party top brass in Delhi, reportedly came to a decision of hitching with BJP.

Against this backdrop, the Jana Sena and BJP leaders will meet in Vijayawada on Thursday. Both parties have already decided to walk together in the wake of forthcoming elections to local bodies and Amaravati agitation.

The BJP and Jana Sena has expressed their concerns over Amaravati and demanded to retain Amaravati as capital. It is likely that Jana Sena and BJP would hold a joint press meet in the afternoon to reveal the details of the meeting and future course of action.