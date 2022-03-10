Jana Sena gears up for formation day meet

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar said that party cadres were eager to attend party formation day programme on March 14 to listen to speeches of party chief Pawan Kalyan. He said that the meeting venue was named as Damodaram Sanjivayya Chaitanya Vedika, in memory of former chief minister who was noted for his integrity and honesty. Accusing the state government of trying to create many hurdles to the meet, he declared that the party will make it a success.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Manohar said that party district and mandal leaders will attend the programme. He said that farmers of Ippatam village under Mangalagiri constituency in Guntur district came forward to organise the meeting in their village. The party leaders submitted an application to director general of police seeking permission for the meeting last month and the permission was granted nown. He said 12 committees were formed to conduct the meeting successfully.

The Jana Sena leader said that people, mainly youth, are waiting for the rule of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He expressed surprise as to why the government is afraid of Pawan Kalyan and added that the success of a movie depends on people. He expressed displeasure over the failure of state government to pay tributes to former chief minister K Rosaiah. Manohar inspected the arrangements at meeting at Ippatla on Wednesday evening after the state government reportedly accorded permission to the programme.