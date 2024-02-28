  • Menu
Jana Sena may not get any seats in Srikakulam

Dr D Sridhar who joined JSP from YSRCP with party chief Pawan Kalyan
  • TDP has already announced candidates for 4 constituencies
  • In the remaining six constituencies too, there is an intense competition among TDP leaders
  • There are no signs of TDP leaving any seat to its ally

Srikakulam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) may not get seats in Srikakulam as part of its alliance with the TDP in coming elections. In the erstwhile Srikakulam district, total number of Assembly seats are 10 and the TDP announced its candidates for four seats — Itchapuram, Tekkali, Amadalavalasa and Rajam — where there is no intense competition for party tickets. In the remaining six Assembly seats of Palasa, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Pathapatnam and Palakonda, a tight competition is being witnessed for tickets. In Palasa, party in-charge Gouthu Sirisha and retired GST officer Juttu Thatha Rao are competing for ticket.

In Narasannapeta, party in-charge and former MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy and a private doctor are making efforts through their sources. In Srikakulam, party in-charge and former MLA Gunda Lakshmidevi and party leader Gondu Sankar are in the race.

For Etcherla seat also there is competition between the party former state president and constituency in-charge Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and another leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu.

In Pathapatnam, in-charge and former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana and the party leader Mamidi Govinda Rao are competing for ticket.

In the Palakonda also the constituency in-charge Nimmaka Jayakrishna and another leader Padala Bhudevi are in the race.

In fact, Jana Sena party leaders P Chandra Mohan, K Sarveswara Rao and V Durga Rao are expecting seats in the wake of alliance. In the meantime, a doctor D Sridhar joined JSP leaving YSRCP. He expected Srikakulam Lok Sabha or Assembly ticket in any other constituency from YSRCP but the party appeared to be in no mood to honour his wishes.

Finally, having no alternative the doctor, Sridhar joined JSP expecting Palasa Assembly ticket but in the wake of tough competition within TDP, there is no scope for JSP in the district.

