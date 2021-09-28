Janakirami Reddy elected president of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association

Amaravati: K Janakirami Reddy has been elected president of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA) with a comfortable majority on Tuesday.

Janakirami Reddy secured 821 out of total 1,563 votes polled as against 353 votes secured by Anand SeshuPopuri and 366 votes by K Satyanarayana Murthy. On the occasion of winning the election, Janakirami Reddy said his agenda is only to ensure that the Bar is strong with adequate representation, mutual consultation and progression. "I strongly assure that I will stand by the community of advocates and ensure the genuine demands of the Bar are met," he said.

He thanked all advocates of the AP High court for the support and for voting and electing him. Janakirami Reddy belongs to Kurnool district of Rayalaseema and is now working in the legal team of State of Andhra Pradesh in all the river water disputes pending in the Supreme Court and water tribunals.

Earlier, he served as the Government Pleader in Panchayat Raj, the Home and the Cooperative departments for a decade. He has an overall experience of 34 years at the Bar.