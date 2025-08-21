Live
Japan’s Ehime Prefecture delegation explores prospects at Sri City
Sri City: A for-7member business delegation from Japan’s Ehime Prefecture, led by Takahiro Innami, General Manager of BEMAC – a leading electric vehicle manufacturer – visited Sri City on Wednesday. The team comprised representatives from Iyo Bank and Japan NUS (JANUS), specialists in energy, environment, and advanced systems. Senior Vice President (Marketing) R Shivasankar and AVP (Business Development) Bodgan George presented Sri City’s robust infrastructure and other features to the delegation.
They were briefed on Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Speed of Doing Business’ policy, offering swift approvals and sector-specific incentives. The members of the delegation praised Sri City’s world-class facilities and proactive engagement with Japanese partners, Innami underscored India’s vast potential for electric auto-rickshaws and expressed BEMAC’s interest in building a decarbonisation ecosystem in India.