Jarugumalli: TDP promises hike IN pension distribution

Jarugumalli : The NDA candidate for the Kondapi Assembly constituency Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in the election campaign in various villages in Jarugumalli mandal on Friday.

Speaking at the campaign, he said the NDA government after winning the elections will immediately increase the old-age pensions, Physically Disabled pensions, and other welfare pensions, and they will be distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiary every month. He said that they will also introduce pensions to the BCs above 50 years of age.

YSRCP government neglected all the promises made to the public including the construction of the cold storage, old age home, digging of bore wells under Jalakala, job calendar every January, etc., Damacharla Anjaneyulu developed Kondapi constituency, but the YSRCP government did not care to development the constituency.

He said that they are going to form the government in 20 days, and within 60 days after forming the alliance government, they will release the notification for Mega DSC to provide jobs to the youth.

He appealed the public to choose the local candidates instead of the candidates who live in Hyderabad and Tirupati. He requested the public to vote for Cycle in the elections on May 13 and make Chandrababu Naidu the chief minister of the state.