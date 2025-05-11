  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jawan Murali Naik funeral held with state honours in Sri Satya Sai district

Jawan Murali Naik funeral held with state honours in Sri Satya Sai district
x
Highlights

The nation paid its heartfelt tribute to brave soldier Murali Naik from Sri Satya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh who sacrificed his life defending the...

The nation paid its heartfelt tribute to brave soldier Murali Naik from Sri Satya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh who sacrificed his life defending the country. Naik, who entered the army as a firefighter, has become an inspiring symbol of courage as a martyr after losing his life due to Pakistani firing.

His funeral, held with official honours, drew a large crowd of mourners who gathered to show their respect. Participants showered flowers along the route to Naik's home, expressing their admiration for his ultimate sacrifice.

Emotions ran high as his parents bid their final farewell near their son’s mortal remains, with many in attendance shedding tears. The funeral grounds resonated with the chant of "Murali Naik Amar Rahe," a tribute to the heroism of the fallen soldier.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick