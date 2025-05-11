Live
- IPL 2025: Franchises told by BCCI to assemble by Tuesday as tournament restart looms
- Ilaiyaraaja’s May 17 Coimbatore concert postponed due to India-Pak tensions
- Exercise special caution, cancel all leaves: Haryana Health Minister
- People stranded in border states reach Telangana Bhavan in Delhi
- Need health culture to fight obesity and serve nation: Delhi CM
- Pradeep Ranganathan introduces his partner Mamitha Baiju from ‘Dude’
- ‘Premisthunna’ promises a refreshing take on limitless love
- Yuvan Shankar Raja makes Telugu singing debut for ‘Shashtipoorthi’
- Sudheer Babu’s new film with PMF announced
- Tridha Choudhury turns heads with minimalist photoshoot
Jawan Murali Naik funeral held with state honours in Sri Satya Sai district
The nation paid its heartfelt tribute to brave soldier Murali Naik from Sri Satya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh who sacrificed his life defending the...
The nation paid its heartfelt tribute to brave soldier Murali Naik from Sri Satya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh who sacrificed his life defending the country. Naik, who entered the army as a firefighter, has become an inspiring symbol of courage as a martyr after losing his life due to Pakistani firing.
His funeral, held with official honours, drew a large crowd of mourners who gathered to show their respect. Participants showered flowers along the route to Naik's home, expressing their admiration for his ultimate sacrifice.
Emotions ran high as his parents bid their final farewell near their son’s mortal remains, with many in attendance shedding tears. The funeral grounds resonated with the chant of "Murali Naik Amar Rahe," a tribute to the heroism of the fallen soldier.