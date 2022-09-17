Job Mela sees huge response

Parvathipuram: Job Mela conducted by district administration here on Friday witnessed a huge response from the youth. AP Skill Development Corporation was given responsibility to conduct the mela. As many as 12 companies, Synergies Costing Limited, Apollo Pharmacy, HDFC Bank, Synaptic Labs, SBI Cards (team lease), Bank of Baroda (Innova source) and others participated in the mela.

The companies offered salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to 25,000 per month depending upon the post. Around 475 jobs were given to candidates who passed SSC to B.Tech. As many as 2,321 candidates visited the venue at SV Degree College for interviews.

Collector Nishant Kumar addressing the youth said that there were no shortcuts to success as it comes only through hard work. He appealed to the youth to improve skills. Selected candidates had to work with sincerity and honesty, he exhorted.

Parvathipuram, Seethampeta and Gummalakshmi puram areas are going to get skill development centres in the district to nurture the skills, he said. Later, He handed over placement letters to the selected candidates.