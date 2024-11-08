Journos must engage only in pro-people reporting: Minister Satya Kumar

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Ministers Satya Kumar Yadav and S Savitha have promised to work for the welfare of journalists. Participating as the guests of honor at a journalists’ meeting here on Thursday, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav stated that journalists should strive for people’s welfare. ‘Journalists being the fourth pillar of democracy should do pro-people reporting. Every eligible journalist will be given accreditation, health cards and even house sites etc,’ he assured, adding that health cards will be given to family members also.

The Minister accused former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of executing only 25 per cent works of medical college buildings and paid 16 per cent of the bills only. He alleged that Jagan had promised to complete the buildings of 17 new medical colleges across the State but failed in keeping his promise.

The Minister said the Medical Council of India had inspected the buildings under construction and expressed dissatisfaction at the slow pace of progress.

‘While the hospital buildings were completed, the colleges buildings were not completed. During the medical team visit, the letter of permission was given for a medical college in Paderu,’ he informed. Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that even faculty for medical colleges were not appointed.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha sought journalists’ cooperation in the successful performance of the alliance government. She urged them to give wide publicity to government schemes. While regretting attacks on journalists during the earlier YSRCP rule, she promised protection to the working journalists. She also promised to stand by the family members of the deceased photo journalist of TV 5, announcing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family. Former

Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, MP Parthasaradhi, Madakasira MLA M S Raju and others participated.