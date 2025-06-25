JSP condemns YSRCP’s factionist politics

Ongole: Jana Sena Party Prakasam district leaders have launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party, accusing it of engaging in what they termed as ‘politics over deaths’, and promoting factional politics throughout the state.

Jana Sena district president Shaik Reyaz and senior leader Kandi Ravi Sankar severely criticised the YSRCP at a press meet held here on Tuesday. Reyaz, who also serves as Chairman of AP Livestock Development Agency Corporation, accused YSRCP of shameless conduct despite the public mandate that reduced their representation significantly. He alleged that the party is now spreading factional politics across the state and urged YSRCP workers to understand their leader Jagan Mohan Reddy’s true nature.

Reyaz questioned why Jagan visits only the families of betting victims, those who insult women, and cannabis users. Reyaz warned that if Jagan continues this behaviour, YSRCP will not win a single seat in future elections. He expressed confidence that the state would develop rapidly under the leadership of Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh. Kandi Ravishankar praised the coalition government’s performance over the past year, highlighting that it has maintained clean governance without any scams or corruption under the joint leadership of Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh. He noted that people from all sections of society are happy with the current administration. He credited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan with securing maximum funds from the Centre and bringing significant changes to the panchayat system. He highlighted the success of the Yogandhra programme, where five lakh people participated, and claimed the entire world is now looking towards Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena district vice-president Chittem Prasad, secretaries Kalyan Mutyala and Rayani Ramesh, urban vice-president Pilli Rajesh, chief secretary Palla Prameela, leader Vasavi Kasu, and others attended the meeting.