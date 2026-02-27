JSP launches ‘Udyami’ membership drive

Nellore: Jana Sena Party national media co-ordinator and TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay said the party is gearing up to register one lakh members during ‘Udyami’ membership drive in Nellore district.

He formally launched the district-level Udyami registration programme at party office in Gomathi Nagar here on Thursday and registered the first membership.

Ajay expressed confidence that the party would achieve its ambitious target of enrolling one lakh members in the district, under the supervision of district Udyami coordinator Bolisetty Srinivas, with the coordinated efforts of party leaders and activists.

Later, Ajay and party leaders visited the residence of Gunukula Kishore, who is currently recuperating under medical care, and completed his membership registration.