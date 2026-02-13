Online Gaming Addiction forces a 27-year-old man to becomes Chain Snatcher

Hyderabad Police's Commissioner's Task Force solved a daylight chain-snatching case by arresting a 27-year-old man. Mohammed Salman Pasha, a resident of Hyderabad, has started chain snatching in order to arrange funds for online gaming. A stolen gold chain snatched from the woman has been recovered from the accused. The police also find the motorbike used in the crime.

In the chain snatching case, the accused man had studied up to the 10th standard and discontinues his education. After that, in search of job, he moved to Hyderabad. He fined the job of a driver with a reputed travel company in Jubilee Hills.

As per the reports shared by the police officials, Salman Pasha was stressed with financial issues. He was also facing a family issue due to a low income. During this period, he reportedly became addicted to online gaming, particularly a betting-based game known Aviator. To contract with his debts and carry on playing the game, Salman Pasha purportedly turned to chain snatching.

According to the police, on February 8, after finishing his night shift, Salman Pasha was near Abids. It is a busy commercial area in Hyderabad, and he noticed a woman walking alone. Accused target her and snatched the gold chain from her neck. He was using a Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle.

Telangana police action forced him to arrest him. Such addiction-related crimes are quite harmful for our society.