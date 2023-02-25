JSP seeks compensation for house collapse victim

Nellore: Jana Sena leaders demanded action against those officials, who neglected paying compensation to the victims of an accident in BR Palem recently. Speaking to media on Friday, JSP district general secretary Gunukula Kishore said on December 23 last year, Shaik Khader Mastan was buried due to the negligence of contractor in the excavation of drainage canal works in front of his house in Khadar Nagar and the family should be paid compensation immediately. JSP district general secretary Gunukula Kishore said though the house was collapsed due to negligence of municipal canal contractor, the compensation was not paid to the family members of the victim. Stating that the victims have been facing troubles, he said action should be taken against those officials involved in such acts without even giving prior notices. Kishore visited the family on Friday along with the legal team and said the party would stand by the poor people and fight till they get compensation. Jana Sena leaders Kasif, Shamir, Venkata Sai, Rishi Balaji and Kandhar participated in the event.



