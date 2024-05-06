Live
- BCs are not Backward, they are the Backbone, says MLA Candidate BS Maqbool"
- YCP Leaders and Youth Join TDP in Visakhapatnam
- NDA Candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy Promises Special Act for Protection of BCs"
- The Drone Chronicles
- Kavali Constituency MLA Candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy seeks votes for Development
- FIR Registered Against BJP Leaders For Allegedly Inciting Communal Discord In Karnataka
- Key Highlights Of Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections In Madhya Pradesh
- Live Update: NDA government will be formed in AP, Delhi PM
- Kutagula villagers show love and support for YSR Congress leaders during election campaign
- NDA MLA Candidate's Wife Campaigns in Visakha South Constituency
Just In
Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists
Security forces on Monday released sketches of two terrorists responsible for the attack on IAF vehicles in J&K’s Poonch district on May 4.
Jammu : Security forces on Monday released sketches of two terrorists responsible for the attack on IAF vehicles in J&K’s Poonch district on May 4.
One air warrior, Corporal Nikky Pahadem was killed and four others injured when terrorists attacked two IAF vehicles in the Bakrabal (Sanai) area of Surankote in Poonch on May 4.
The officials said, “Police have detained around 20 people for questioning so far. A massive cordon and search operation continues in Danna Top, Shahstar, Sheindra and Sanai Top areas of Poonch. Senior officers of the Army and police, including GOC 16 Corps and ADGP Jammu visited the spot of attack and took stock of the security arrangements yesterday."
“A group of two to three terrorists are believed to have carried out the attack on the IAF convoy near Shaistar Sanai in Surankote area on Saturday. Anyone who will give fruitful and reliable information about the whereabouts of these terrorists leading to their arrest will be rewarded and identity will be kept secret," the officials said further.
The officials have also provided four mobile numbers on which people can contact and share information. The numbers are -- 9541051982, 8082294375, 9541051982, and 8082294375.