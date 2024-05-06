'BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10', roars PM Modi at Berhampur rally

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a campaign trail to Odisha on Monday slammed the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as well as the Congress party for looting the state, for seven decades after Independence and keeping the ‘resource-rich’ state poor.

Addressing a massive public gathering in the Berhamp ur constituency, PM Modi also urged the electorate to vote for the double-engine government in the state.



Doubling down his attack on the ruling Naveen Patnaik dispensation, PM Modi said: “Note it down, BJD government’s expiry date is June 4. Today is May 6, one month later on June 6, the BJP CM-designate will be decided and the oath-taking ceremony for BJP CM will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10.”



He further said, “I have come here to give the invitation for the oath-taking ceremony of BJP government. BJD is in its twilight years and Congress is ruined in Odisha while BJP has emerged as the new sun of expectations and hope.”



PM Modi further stated that only a BJP CM with an understanding of Odia culture can solve the problems of residents speedily.



He further said that Odisha BJP has issued a visionary manifesto keeping in view the aspirations of Odisha, dreams of youths, capability of women and girls of Odisha.

“As you know BJP fulfils what it commits. After the formation of the government, we will start fulfilling promises with all our potential. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he told the gathering.

He said that the loot by Congress and BJD leaders is responsible for the poverty in Odisha, which is otherwise rich with natural resources.



PM Modi further said: “The remote-controlled government of Manmohan Singh gave Rs 1 lakh crore during their ten-year rule while our government has given Rs 3.5 lakh crore to Odisha. The BJD government has either not been implementing the developmental programs or hijacking them.



“Centre gave Rs 10,000 crore under Jal Jivan Mission but the BJD government couldn’t spend it properly. We supplied free rice to Odisha but the BJD government converted it into its own by putting their photos on those bags,” he pointed out.



Notably, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be declared on June 4.

