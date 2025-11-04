Jungle clearance and boundary works begin at Settipalli lands

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman and TTD Ex-officio Member Divakar Reddy has launched jungle clearance and boundary marking works at Settipalli lands under TUDA limits here on Monday.

With the efforts of TUDA Chairman Divakar Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has provided a permanent solution to the long-pending Settipalli land issue.

Divakar Reddy performed puja and formally started the works. These works mark the first step towards the proposed township project planned in the area. The jungle clearance and boundary identification works are expected to play a key role in resolving Settipalli land issues.