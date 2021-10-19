  • Menu
Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari sworn in

Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra of Andhra Pradesh High Court administering the oath to Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (left) in the first court hall of AP High Court in Amaravati on Monday
Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra of Andhra Pradesh High Court administering the oath to Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (left) in the first court hall of AP High Court in Amaravati on Monday

Highlights

Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari as the judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Monday.

Nelapadu (Amaravati): Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari as the judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Monday.

Earlier, registrar general B S Bhanumati read out the notification order issued by the President of India in the first court hall of the High Court.

Justice Sesha Sai, Justice Durga Prasad, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy, Justice Ganga Rao, Justice Matam Venkata Ramana, Justice Raghunandana Rao, Justice B Krishnamohan, Justice Suresh Reddy, advocate general S Sriram, state Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, High Court Advocates Association president K Janaki Rami Reddy, advocates, registrars and others were present.

