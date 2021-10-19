Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari sworn in

Nelapadu (Amaravati): Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari as the judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Monday.

Earlier, registrar general B S Bhanumati read out the notification order issued by the President of India in the first court hall of the High Court.

Justice Sesha Sai, Justice Durga Prasad, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy, Justice Ganga Rao, Justice Matam Venkata Ramana, Justice Raghunandana Rao, Justice B Krishnamohan, Justice Suresh Reddy, advocate general S Sriram, state Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, High Court Advocates Association president K Janaki Rami Reddy, advocates, registrars and others were present.