KA Paul begins indefinite fast to save VSP

Visakhapatnam: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul said that he would continue with the indefinite fast until Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah withdraw their decision of strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Commencing his fast at KA Paul function hall here on Monday, the evangelist-turned politician called upon political parties to save VSP from strategic sale irrespective of their political parties.

Paul stressed on the need to stop the Centre’s decision to sell the VSP at a very low cost as the asset belongs to 15 crore Telugu-speaking people.

The VSP worth Rs 8 lakh crore is proposed to be sold at Rs.4,000 crore, he alleged. “Even if we sell the VSP for Rs 8 lakh crore, the state can get rid of debts,” the Praja Shanti Party president opined. Paul expressed displeasure that his proposal to strengthen the VSP by investing Rs 4,000 crore in a month and Rs 45,000 crore later has been rejected by the Union government. He demanded the MPs, MLAs and ministers to submit resignation and extend support to his fight.