Live
- JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
- Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs
- Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty
- Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”
- ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also
- Vijayawada: Assistant Public Prosecutor in ACB net
- Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
- Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
- Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
- RIL’s $150-bn capex in 10 yrs biggest ever in India
Just In
KA Paul begins indefinite fast to save VSP
Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul said that he would continue with the indefinite fast until Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah withdraw their decision of strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
Visakhapatnam: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul said that he would continue with the indefinite fast until Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah withdraw their decision of strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
Commencing his fast at KA Paul function hall here on Monday, the evangelist-turned politician called upon political parties to save VSP from strategic sale irrespective of their political parties.
Paul stressed on the need to stop the Centre’s decision to sell the VSP at a very low cost as the asset belongs to 15 crore Telugu-speaking people.
The VSP worth Rs 8 lakh crore is proposed to be sold at Rs.4,000 crore, he alleged. “Even if we sell the VSP for Rs 8 lakh crore, the state can get rid of debts,” the Praja Shanti Party president opined. Paul expressed displeasure that his proposal to strengthen the VSP by investing Rs 4,000 crore in a month and Rs 45,000 crore later has been rejected by the Union government. He demanded the MPs, MLAs and ministers to submit resignation and extend support to his fight.