Kadapa: Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju expresses ire over delay in construction works

Kadapa (YSR district) : District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to ensure completion of building related works on priority basis by September.

Holding review with Panchayat Raj department engineers over the status of ongoing building works related to village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams(RBKs), Digital Libraries and YSR Health Clinics here on Friday, the collector expressed dissatisfaction over the engineers for their poor performance in reaching the set targets. He warned of initiating stern action against those engineers who yet to meet their set targets. He directed them to ensure completion of not less than 60 buildings a week. The Collector also directed them to ensure completion of pending works in social welfare department.

Panchayat Raj SE Srinivasulu Reddy, EEs and AEs were present.