Kadapa Congress leaders slams YS Jagan for supressing their voices
Congress party leaders in Kadapa City have criticized Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government for allegedly trying to undermine their programs and suppress their voices. Y Vishnu Preetham Reddy, President of the Kadapa City Congress Committee, and Pathan Mohammed Ali, APCC Minority Vice President, spoke out against the government's actions at a press conference held at the Kadapa Congress Party office.
They accused the government of attempting to silence the Congress party's efforts to question the alleged fraud and injustice in DSC jobs in Vijayawada, led by Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila Reddy. They condemned the police blockade of the PCC office in Vijayawada and the arrest of state leaders of the party, calling it outrageous.
The Congress leaders expressed their disappointment that the government was not allowing them to organize peaceful protests and questioning the delay in providing job opportunities to the unemployed. They criticized Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for failing to address the issues faced by the common people and neglecting the needs of the unemployed.
Despite facing obstacles from the government, the Congress leaders vowed to continue standing up for the people and fighting against injustice. They called on the government to respect democracy and allow peaceful protests to take place without interference.