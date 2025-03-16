Kadapa Congress president Afzal Khan pays tribute to Potti Sriramulu

City Congress Committee President Afzal Khan paid heartfelt tributes to the revered Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary by adorning his portrait with garlands.

During the commemorative event, which took place on the occasion of Sriramulu’s birth anniversary, Afzal Khan, alongside Kadapa City President and Assembly Coordinator Bandi Jakaraiah, addressed the media. Both leaders praised Sriramulu as an immortal figure who undertook a hunger strike in pursuit of a separate state for Andhra Pradesh, reflecting on his legacy as a founder of states who championed the use of the Telugu language.

The memorial event was attended by Congress party leaders, including division in-charges Kamal, Kulayappa, Zahoor, Dinakar Reddy, and women’s leader Sandhya, among others, marking a significant moment in honouring Sriramulu’s contributions.