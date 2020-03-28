Kadapa: Dy CM Amzath Basha urges philanthropists to donate for supplying food to poor

Kadapa : Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha urged the philanthropists to come forward for extending financial help for providing food to the beggars and homeless in the wake of Coronavirus menace. Speaking in the meeting organised with traders and owners of marriage function halls here on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that this is the time for philanthropists to extend financial help as it will be difficult to the governments to deal such mammoth task.

Amzath Basha said that due to outbreak of Coronavirus several poor people have lost their livelihood. He said that food packets would be distributed from 30thMarch in all 50 divisions in Kadapa. On this occasion, he donated Rs 10lakh from his own funds.

Meanwhile the district administration has setup District Relief Fund(DIF) on Saturday. Collector Ch Harikiran said that DIF is aimed to spent the amount for purchasing different items for prevention of Coronavirus, and providing food to beggars and homeless in the district.

He appealed the philanthropists to send their donations to a Covid-19 District Collector Kadapa account.