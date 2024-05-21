  • Menu
Kadapa: Officials told to expedite pending works

District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju speaking at a review meeting held at ZP Sabha Bhavan in Kadapa on Monday
Highlights

District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju has directed the officials to expedite completion of all development works that were kept pending due to implementation of Election Code, during a review meeting at ZP Sabha Bhavan here on Monday.

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju has directed the officials to expedite completion of all development works that were kept pending due to implementation of Election Code, during a review meeting at ZP Sabha Bhavan here on Monday. Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, city Commissioner GSS Praveen Chand, Pada OSD Anil Kumar Reddy and DRO Gangadhar Goud and others.

The Collector instructed the officials to prioritise completion of housing construction within their respective mandals and municipalities, adhering to set targets. Regular reviews with mandal level officials will be conducted on every Thursday to ensure progress.

Regarding public health and safety, he highlighted the need for MPDOs, municipal authorities and panchayat authorities to maintain sanitation in both rural and urban areas and to address any drinking water issues promptly.

Officials were instructed to monitor service requests daily on Mee-Seva and AP Seva portals and ensure timely entry of reports and settlement data. Additionally, classroom repairs should be completed before schools reopen.

Collector Vijay announced provision of telecommunication sets for all mandals, which will be distributed to officials including RDOs, MPDOs, Tahsildars, CSOs, MSOs, engineering and housing officers, for better management of communication networks and ensure swift information exchange during emergencies

and disasters.

