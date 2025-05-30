Kadapa steel plant works will begin soon

Kadapa: The immense support displayed by the public at the Kadapa Mahanadu public meeting on Thursday clearly signifies the strength and prominence of the Telugu Desam Party, stated TDP State president Palla Srinivas.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted key resolutions introduced by young leader Nara Lokesh and reaffirmed the party’s core principles and future vision. He said HRD Minister N Lokesh is laying golden path for the party future and continuing the fundamental principles laid down by TDP founder-president and former CM NT Rama Rao.

Srinivas said that Lokesh announced six fundamental principles to the party during Mahanadu. He said the TDP is popularising the pride of Telugu people, giving importance and empowering the youth, giving support to farming community, giving priority to women, serving poor and giving top priority to TDP functionaries.

He said former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the same fate like Gali Janardhan Reddy, who was sent to jail for mining scams. He said the TDP had exposed the irregularities of Gali Janardhan Reddy and now it will expose the misdeeds of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Turning to development, Srinivas highlighted TDP’s commitment to Kadapa district’s progress. He announced that Chandrababu Naidu is planning a steel plant in Kadapa, similar to the one in Visakhapatnam, and that its inauguration is imminent. He recalled Naidu’s role in saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant twice, bringing in Rs 11,400 crores, and assured that the same dedication would be applied to Kadapa.