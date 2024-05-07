Live
- World Asthma Day: Spreading awareness & care about asthma
- Fatal Stabbing In Delhi's Jafrabad: Man Killed By Juveniles In Shocking Incident
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Recommends NIA Probe Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Funding From Extremist Group
- YSRCP candidates highlight welfare schemes
- Pension pangs haunt beneficiaries
- Samsung Presents One UI 6.1 Update and AI Features for Galaxy S and Z Series: Details
- PM Modi roadshow in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Nearly 11,500 pilgrims from 17 states to depart from Hyd for Haj-2024
- Police investigating Amit Shah’s fake video case: Top cop
- Hyderabad: Four held in investment fraud
Just In
Kadapa: Vidya Sagar Hospital celebrates milestone of 100 robotic knee surgeries
Vidya Sagar Hospital, Kadapa, celebrated the completion of 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries by cutting a cake
Kadapa: Vidya Sagar Hospital, Kadapa, celebrated the completion of 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries by cutting a cake. The hospital, famous for its surgical excellence and cutting-edge technology, achieved this feat within a short span.
Dr C Vidya Sagar Reddy and his team have been lauded for their outstanding surgical skills and commitment to quality care. The use of robotic technology has revolutionised orthopaedic surgery, offering patients unparalleled precision, quick recovery, reduced pain, and improved functionality. The hospital's dedication to innovation and patient care has been recognised by various organisations, including Lions Club, Rayalaseema Tourism & Cultural Society and INTAC. Patients expressed happiness with the outstanding results and faster recovery achieved through robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries at Vidya Sagar Hospital.