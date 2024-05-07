Kadapa: Vidya Sagar Hospital celebrates milestone of 100 robotic knee surgeries

Kadapa: Vidya Sagar Hospital, Kadapa, celebrated the completion of 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries by cutting a cake. The hospital, famous for its surgical excellence and cutting-edge technology, achieved this feat within a short span.

Dr C Vidya Sagar Reddy and his team have been lauded for their outstanding surgical skills and commitment to quality care. The use of robotic technology has revolutionised orthopaedic surgery, offering patients unparalleled precision, quick recovery, reduced pain, and improved functionality. The hospital's dedication to innovation and patient care has been recognised by various organisations, including Lions Club, Rayalaseema Tourism & Cultural Society and INTAC. Patients expressed happiness with the outstanding results and faster recovery achieved through robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries at Vidya Sagar Hospital.