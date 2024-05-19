  • Menu
Don’t worry, govt will purchase soaked paddy says Seethakka

Highlights

Promises that govt will pay insurance premium for crops from now on

Mulugu : Panchayat Raj Rural Development Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Sitakka has ordered the District Collector and Agriculture Department officials to speed up the purchase of paddy grain.

“Crop fields have been completely damaged in Mulugu district due to heavy rains for the past few days,” said the Minister, in a statement here on Saturday.

She promised that the government would buy every grain grown by the farmers and that the affected grain would be bought at a support price so that the farmers would not have to worry.

“Also, the government will pay the insurance premium for the crops from now on,” she said.

The Minister ordered the District Collector and the officials of the Agriculture Department to speed up the purchase of paddy in the district.

