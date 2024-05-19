BJP leaders demand farmers’ rights

Nizamabad : BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy along with other MLAs from the party submitted a petition on farmers’ issues to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The members demanded expedition of grain purchase. “Even if it is said that they will buy stained grain, it is not being implemented. Every grain should be bought by the government immediately,” said the petition.

The BJP leaders also demanded bonus for farmers and waiving of their loans as promised.

“When the CM was told that receipts were not being given to the farmers at the purchase centers, the CM called the officials and issued orders,” said the BJLP leader, citing that farmers were incurring loses due to delay in grain purchase.

“Along with the rest of the farmer’s relatives, we have requested to release the farmers insurance funds,” said Reddy. “Not only the issues of farmers but we brought other issues to the CM’s attention. If the government does not respond to our request, BJP will take action,” he said.

