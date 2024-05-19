Live
- Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US due to manufacturing issues
- Andhra May 13 violence: SIT visits police stations in Palnadu, Tirupati
- CPI Leader Narayana Predicts Change of Government at Center and in States
- Goof-up in Kerala hospital, doctor implants wrong rod in patient’s hand
- With a three-day week, expect momentum to break
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag clinch men’s doubles crown without dropping a game
- Lucknow University’s ‘political nursery’ in full bloom in 2024 LS polls
- BJP leaders demand farmers’ rights
- Vote for lotus if you want strong PM, says HM Amit Shah
- PM Modi says like Naxals, Congress considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country
Just In
BJP leaders demand farmers’ rights
BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy along with other MLAs from the party submitted a petition on farmers’ issues to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Nizamabad : BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy along with other MLAs from the party submitted a petition on farmers’ issues to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday.
The members demanded expedition of grain purchase. “Even if it is said that they will buy stained grain, it is not being implemented. Every grain should be bought by the government immediately,” said the petition.
The BJP leaders also demanded bonus for farmers and waiving of their loans as promised.
“When the CM was told that receipts were not being given to the farmers at the purchase centers, the CM called the officials and issued orders,” said the BJLP leader, citing that farmers were incurring loses due to delay in grain purchase.
“Along with the rest of the farmer’s relatives, we have requested to release the farmers insurance funds,” said Reddy. “Not only the issues of farmers but we brought other issues to the CM’s attention. If the government does not respond to our request, BJP will take action,” he said.