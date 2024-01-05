Kadiri MLA PV Sidda Reddy distributes increased pension in Gandlapenta

  • Menu
Kadiri legislator Dr. PV Sidda Reddy recently distributed the increased YSR pension to beneficiaries at the Gandlapenta Mandal, Gandlapenta MPDO office. The program was held in celebration of the distribution of increased pensions offered by Chief Minister Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Dr. Sidda Reddy expressed his joy at witnessing the happiness of disabled widows and grandparents who received the increased pension amount of Rs. 3000, as promised by the Chief Minister. He mentioned that this initiative has relieved the beneficiaries from the task of visiting government offices for days and ensured that the pension is delivered directly to their homes on the same date.

Many prominent individuals including MPPs, ZPTCs, medical staff, government staff, vice MPPs, sarpanchs, co-op members, MPTCs, mandal convenors, JCS Incharges, directors, former public representatives, social media influencers, polling booth managers, secretariat convenors, heads of houses, and YSR CP leaders, activists, and fans were present at the event.

