Live
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
- Tourists Risk Lives for Selfies with Wildebeest near Gopalaswamy Hill Temple
- ED officials attack: Will take constitutional action, says Bengal Guv
- AI could help address challenges in marine fisheries: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
- Google preparing to allow RCS support for dual, multi SIM cards: Report
Just In
Kadiri MLA PV Sidda Reddy distributes increased pension in Gandlapenta
Kadiri legislator Dr. PV Sidda Reddy recently distributed the increased YSR pension to beneficiaries at the Gandlapenta Mandal, Gandlapenta MPDO...
Kadiri legislator Dr. PV Sidda Reddy recently distributed the increased YSR pension to beneficiaries at the Gandlapenta Mandal, Gandlapenta MPDO office. The program was held in celebration of the distribution of increased pensions offered by Chief Minister Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
Dr. Sidda Reddy expressed his joy at witnessing the happiness of disabled widows and grandparents who received the increased pension amount of Rs. 3000, as promised by the Chief Minister. He mentioned that this initiative has relieved the beneficiaries from the task of visiting government offices for days and ensured that the pension is delivered directly to their homes on the same date.
Many prominent individuals including MPPs, ZPTCs, medical staff, government staff, vice MPPs, sarpanchs, co-op members, MPTCs, mandal convenors, JCS Incharges, directors, former public representatives, social media influencers, polling booth managers, secretariat convenors, heads of houses, and YSR CP leaders, activists, and fans were present at the event.