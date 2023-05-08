Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates 33/11 KV sub-station in Toderu

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that the establishment of 33/11 KV sub-station will help farmers of Toderu and other surrounding villages to get power without any interruptions.

Inaugurating Rs 2.60 crore worth 33/11 KV sub-station in his native village Toderu of Pidalakuru mandal on Sunday, the minister said that for several decades people in surrounding villages have been suffering from unscheduled power cuts.

On the occasion, Kakani thanked the Chief Minister and former Minister Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy for their initiatives in sanctioning sub-station to Toderu village.

The minister said that his family always would remain grateful to people of Toderu as they extended support to his father Kakani Ramana Reddy for working as Podalakuru Samithi president for 18 years while his mother as Toderu sarpanch for two-and-a-half decade.The minister assured that he would develop the village on all aspects by bringing more schemes in future.

Later the minister along with Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and MLC Meriga Murali participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in the village.